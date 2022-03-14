Wolf Group Capital Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 205.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,533 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare makes up approximately 1.5% of Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $8,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HCA. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 168.9% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 66.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HCA shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.21.

In related news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,658.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total transaction of $5,754,387.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HCA traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $266.87. 8,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,533,067. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.91 and a fifty-two week high of $272.26. The company has a market cap of $81.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $248.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.74.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.57 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 303.35%. The company had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

