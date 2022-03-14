Wolf Group Capital Advisors Has $11.45 Million Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 201.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,735 shares during the quarter. FactSet Research Systems comprises 1.9% of Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Wolf Group Capital Advisors owned approximately 0.06% of FactSet Research Systems worth $11,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FDS. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,810,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $768,000. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FDS stock traded up $3.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $411.40. 1,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $420.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $426.47. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $304.07 and a 12 month high of $495.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.82.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.26. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $424.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 31.12%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.07, for a total value of $1,015,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FDS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $400.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $434.00.

FactSet Research Systems Profile (Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.