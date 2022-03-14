Wolf Group Capital Advisors Has $5.04 Million Position in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY – Get Rating) by 204.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,447 shares during the quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF were worth $5,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 159.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 262,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,647,000 after acquiring an additional 161,121 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 773,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,258,000 after purchasing an additional 100,159 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 441,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,990,000 after purchasing an additional 87,895 shares during the period. SAM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. SAM Advisors LLC now owns 274,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,043,000 after buying an additional 48,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 147.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 69,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after buying an additional 41,718 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,149 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.19. JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF has a 52 week low of $49.82 and a 52 week high of $56.51.

