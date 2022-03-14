Wolf Group Capital Advisors Has $5.85 Million Stock Position in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) by 205.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 95,091 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors owned about 0.51% of Employers worth $5,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Employers by 4.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Employers in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,291,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Employers by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,015,000 after buying an additional 16,733 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Employers by 11.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 167,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,615,000 after acquiring an additional 17,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Employers by 37.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 33,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EIG traded up $0.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.74. 1,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,902. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.83. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.23 and a 1-year high of $43.82.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $199.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.99 million. Employers had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.87%.

EIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Employers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded Employers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

