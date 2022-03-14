Wolf Group Capital Advisors Has $8.05 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 202.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 57,922 shares during the period. Emerson Electric accounts for approximately 1.3% of Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $8,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,769,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,652,054,000 after buying an additional 479,213 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,635,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $904,963,000 after acquiring an additional 220,226 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 5,581,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,811,000 after purchasing an additional 208,813 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,985,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,449,000 after buying an additional 119,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,243,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,579,000 after purchasing an additional 312,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

EMR stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $93.68. The company had a trading volume of 87,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,353,137. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $86.72 and a 1 year high of $105.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $55.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.17.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 44.98%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.42.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

