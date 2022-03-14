Wolf Group Capital Advisors Increases Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 205.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 65,912 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,748.9% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BMY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.78.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.80. The stock had a trading volume of 340,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,518,946. The company has a market capitalization of $152.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $69.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.86 and a 200-day moving average of $62.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

