Wolf Group Capital Advisors Increases Stock Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 202.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,615 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 35,240 shares during the quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $4,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 1,589.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,685,964 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $610,503,000 after buying an additional 5,349,325 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,226,836 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $131,726,000 after acquiring an additional 526,426 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 14,603.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 521,815 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $56,027,000 after acquiring an additional 518,266 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 2,182.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 519,055 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $55,731,000 after purchasing an additional 496,314 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 183.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 724,509 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $77,791,000 after purchasing an additional 469,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

CTXS traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $100.68. The company had a trading volume of 98,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,969,602. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.07 and a 1-year high of $144.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 41.57 and a beta of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.97 and a 200-day moving average of $97.58.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The cloud computing company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $850.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.04 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 107.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTXS shares. Citigroup downgraded Citrix Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citrix Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.57.

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

