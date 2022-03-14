Wolf Group Capital Advisors Purchases 10,115 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 208.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,973 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,115 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in United Rentals were worth $4,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in United Rentals by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 33.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 105.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 2,062.5% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of United Rentals stock traded up $5.47 on Monday, reaching $328.22. 9,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,604. The company has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $285.59 and a one year high of $414.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $319.61 and a 200 day moving average of $341.89.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $0.48. United Rentals had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 27.92 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 6,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.08, for a total value of $1,992,881.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $379.42.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

