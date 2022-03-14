Wolf Group Capital Advisors Purchases 119,605 Shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Get Rating) by 228.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,605 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors owned about 0.62% of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF worth $5,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QAI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 25.3% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period.

QAI stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.16. The company had a trading volume of 872 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,842. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.66. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.16 and a fifty-two week high of $32.43.

