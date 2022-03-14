Wolf Group Capital Advisors Purchases 16,124 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 102.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,124 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $4,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 104.9% during the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. 64.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABC traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $144.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.37. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.00 and a fifty-two week high of $148.42.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $59.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 543.21%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 23.87%.

In related news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 11,653 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.14, for a total value of $1,609,745.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 44,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $6,097,183.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,450 shares of company stock valued at $21,041,879 in the last ninety days. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Argus boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank downgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.86.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

