Wolf Group Capital Advisors Purchases 45,144 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 206.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,964 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 45,144 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 2.4% of Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Visa were worth $14,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 236.8% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 46.5% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Visa during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on V. Barclays upped their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

Visa stock traded up $7.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $203.91. 165,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,997,684. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.67 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The firm has a market cap of $390.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.29.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total value of $1,462,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,203 shares of company stock valued at $5,832,225. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

