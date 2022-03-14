Wolf Group Capital Advisors Purchases 77,299 Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 200.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,299 shares during the period. Papa John’s International comprises about 2.5% of Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Wolf Group Capital Advisors owned about 0.32% of Papa John’s International worth $15,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,543,000 after buying an additional 7,708 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Papa John’s International by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 268,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,013,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research upgraded Papa John’s International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Papa John’s International from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Papa John’s International from $136.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Papa John’s International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.60.

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA traded up $3.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $98.58. 4,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,552. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,743.00, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.02. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a one year low of $84.89 and a one year high of $140.68.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $528.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.71 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 73.09% and a net margin of 5.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is -7,000.00%.

About Papa John’s International (Get Rating)

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.