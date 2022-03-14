Wolf Group Capital Advisors Raises Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 203.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,303 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 79,940 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Intel were worth $6,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 200.0% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. DZ Bank lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group set a $53.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Omar Ishrak purchased 11,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.39. 757,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,900,984. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $184.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.16. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

