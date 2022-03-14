Wolf Group Capital Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Get Rating) by 749.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 121,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,002 shares during the quarter. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF accounts for 1.2% of Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Wolf Group Capital Advisors owned 0.70% of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF worth $7,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IPAY. Q3 Asset Management bought a new position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,496,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 32,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 8,795 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 264,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,932,000 after purchasing an additional 63,816 shares during the period.

ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.58. 653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,825. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 1 year low of $43.62 and a 1 year high of $73.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.49.

