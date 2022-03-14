Wolf Group Capital Advisors Raises Stock Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 204.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,976 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Cerner were worth $4,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cerner by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,150,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,317 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 88.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,612,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,201 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 28.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,624,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,549 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Cerner by 8.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,522,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,986,000 after acquiring an additional 651,326 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cerner by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000,000 after acquiring an additional 623,012 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CERN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink cut Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Cerner in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.38.

In other news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $725,624.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Cerner stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $93.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,642,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.49, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.55. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $69.08 and a 52-week high of $93.63.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

