Wolfden Resources (CVE:WLF) Trading Up 6.5%

Wolfden Resources Co. (CVE:WLF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 97,371 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 67,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.23. The company has a market cap of C$37.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75.

About Wolfden Resources

Wolfden Resources Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for base metal deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pickett Mountain project that covers 6,800 acres of land located in Penobscot County, northern Maine, the United States.

