Woodcoin (LOG) Price Down 33% This Week

Woodcoin (LOG) traded down 15.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Woodcoin has a total market cap of $2.61 million and $96.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Woodcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000831 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded down 33% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,023.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,554.75 or 0.06546702 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.21 or 0.00269597 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00015048 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $286.49 or 0.00734142 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00065942 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $181.88 or 0.00466087 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006992 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.49 or 0.00375384 BTC.

Woodcoin Profile

Woodcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

