World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Stock Price Up 6.2%

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) rose 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $173.85 and last traded at $173.85. Approximately 276 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 39,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.70.

WRLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $202.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 20.09 and a current ratio of 20.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.58.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($1.28). World Acceptance had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $148.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that World Acceptance Co. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.01, for a total transaction of $600,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO R Chad Prashad sold 2,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.76, for a total transaction of $658,607.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,953 shares of company stock worth $1,441,135. Insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRLD. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 2,695.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 565.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 898 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

World Acceptance Company Profile (NASDAQ:WRLD)

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

