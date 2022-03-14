Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Market Cap Reaches $10.65 Billion

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $39,048.53 or 1.00064078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market cap of $10.65 billion and $143.65 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00068108 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00021619 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001900 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00017945 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.68 or 0.00252877 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (CRYPTO:WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 272,824 coins. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

