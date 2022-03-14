WSP Global Inc. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.33 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:WSP)

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of WSP Global in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 10th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now anticipates that the company will earn $1.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.37. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for WSP Global’s FY2023 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

Get WSP Global alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on WSP Global in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a C$186.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on WSP Global from C$197.00 to C$201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$209.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WSP Global in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$188.14.

WSP Global stock opened at C$166.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.58 billion and a PE ratio of 41.06. WSP Global has a 12 month low of C$115.25 and a 12 month high of C$187.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$165.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.96, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

In other WSP Global news, Senior Officer Mark Naysmith sold 10,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$178.06, for a total value of C$1,918,596.50. Also, Director Pierre Shoiry sold 6,200 shares of WSP Global stock in a transaction on Friday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$180.11, for a total transaction of C$1,116,682.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 500,073 shares in the company, valued at C$90,068,148.03. Insiders have sold 65,185 shares of company stock worth $11,619,551 over the last three months.

About WSP Global (Get Rating)

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.