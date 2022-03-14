Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.64

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.64 and last traded at $0.65, with a volume of 36093 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Wynn Macau from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised Wynn Macau from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wynn Macau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.90.

Wynn Macau, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; and 14 food and beverage outlets.

