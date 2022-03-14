Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) Short Interest Update

Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 95,900 shares, an increase of 39.2% from the February 13th total of 68,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Xenetic Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Xenetic Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xenetic Biosciences by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 19,249 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Xenetic Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Xenetic Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $318,000. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XBIO stock opened at $0.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.51. Xenetic Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $5.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.05.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

