XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $20.71

Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.71 and last traded at $20.73, with a volume of 2674 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.91.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XPEV. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of XPeng from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of XPeng from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, XPeng has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.16.

The company has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.60 and a beta of 6.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.26 and its 200-day moving average is $41.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPEV. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of XPeng during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of XPeng during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of XPeng by 213.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of XPeng during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in XPeng by 50.0% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 27.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

