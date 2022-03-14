XRP Price Up 5.9% Over Last Week (XRP)

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 14th. One XRP coin can currently be purchased for $0.77 or 0.00001968 BTC on popular exchanges. XRP has a market capitalization of $36.81 billion and approximately $2.11 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, XRP has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get XRP alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00044963 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,544.69 or 0.06536378 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,946.44 or 1.00038993 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00040976 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00044297 BTC.

XRP Coin Profile

XRP’s genesis date was January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,989,680,089 coins and its circulating supply is 48,046,106,688 coins. The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for XRP is ripple.com/xrp . The official message board for XRP is www.xrpchat.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature. “

Buying and Selling XRP

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XRP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XRP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.