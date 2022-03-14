Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.00

Shares of Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.02, with a volume of 10449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.37.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.12. The company has a market cap of $578.60 million, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.77.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Yalla Group by 38.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Yalla Group by 127.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after buying an additional 115,076 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Yalla Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Yalla Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $574,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Yalla Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.

