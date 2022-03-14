YAM V3 (YAM) Trading Down 3.6% Over Last 7 Days

YAM V3 (CURRENCY:YAM) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One YAM V3 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000525 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, YAM V3 has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. YAM V3 has a market capitalization of $2.68 million and approximately $102,274.00 worth of YAM V3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003461 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00033209 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.30 or 0.00104216 BTC.

YAM V3 (CRYPTO:YAM) is a coin. It launched on August 11th, 2020. YAM V3’s total supply is 14,177,710 coins and its circulating supply is 13,222,480 coins. The official message board for YAM V3 is medium.com/@yamfinance . YAM V3’s official website is yam.finance . YAM V3’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YAM V3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YAM V3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

