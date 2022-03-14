Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 778,733 shares of the local business review company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,333 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.07% of Yelp worth $28,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Yelp by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Yelp during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Yelp during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Yelp by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Yelp during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 6,679 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total value of $232,162.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Yelp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.56.

Shares of NYSE:YELP opened at $31.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.78 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.40. Yelp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.19 and a fifty-two week high of $43.86.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The local business review company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $273.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.10 million. Yelp had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 5.02%. Yelp’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

