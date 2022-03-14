Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.92

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.92 and last traded at $7.07, with a volume of 7246 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.48.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DAO shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Youdao from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Youdao from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of -0.59.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $164.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.22 million. Analysts predict that Youdao, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Youdao by 240.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 200,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 141,499 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in Youdao by 96.8% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,626,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,659,000 after buying an additional 799,979 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Youdao by 39.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,249,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,857,000 after purchasing an additional 351,305 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Youdao by 8.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Youdao by 142.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 268,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,199,000 after purchasing an additional 157,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

