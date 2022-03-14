Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of YUEIY opened at $7.32 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Yue Yuen Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $12.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yue Yuen Industrial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing athletic footwear, athletic leisure footwear, and casual and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally.

