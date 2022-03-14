Yue Yuen Industrial (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.80

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.80 and last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 2627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yue Yuen Industrial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.34.

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing athletic footwear, athletic leisure footwear, and casual and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally.

