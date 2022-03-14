Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $194.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) to announce sales of $194.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s earnings. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor reported sales of $169.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $772.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $771.20 million to $774.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $821.85 million, with estimates ranging from $800.00 million to $843.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Alpha and Omega Semiconductor.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $193.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 60.82%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS.

AOSL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of AOSL stock opened at $48.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 2.49. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $23.66 and a 12-month high of $64.00.

In other news, COO Wenjun Li sold 5,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total value of $282,978.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 213,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,482,000 after purchasing an additional 108,861 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1,254.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,204 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $379,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 168,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after acquiring an additional 73,243 shares during the period. 60.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.