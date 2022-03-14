Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $642.65 Million

Equities analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) will report $642.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Entegris’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $645.40 million and the lowest is $640.00 million. Entegris reported sales of $512.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Entegris will report full-year sales of $2.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Entegris.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $635.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Entegris from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Entegris from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.70.

In other Entegris news, COO Todd James Edlund sold 9,696 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $1,236,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total value of $274,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,663,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,032,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,462 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 16,147.7% in the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 11,407,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,408,000 after purchasing an additional 11,337,429 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,870,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $397,732,000 after purchasing an additional 134,672 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 29.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,699,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $339,245,000 after purchasing an additional 621,749 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,691,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,947,000 after buying an additional 758,545 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $120.77 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.84. Entegris has a one year low of $99.65 and a one year high of $158.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.26 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 13.33%.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

