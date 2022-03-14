Zacks: Analysts Expect Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $744.69 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) to announce sales of $744.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $724.00 million and the highest is $759.77 million. Allegheny Technologies reported sales of $692.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will report full-year sales of $3.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.20 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Allegheny Technologies.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $765.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Cowen raised Allegheny Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Allegheny Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegheny Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.78.

In other news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATI. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Allegheny Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 2,742.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000.

ATI stock opened at $26.50 on Monday. Allegheny Technologies has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $28.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -80.30 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.11 and a 200 day moving average of $18.42.

Allegheny Technologies declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

