Zacks: Analysts Expect Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) to Announce -$0.09 EPS

Analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Bandwidth reported earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 130%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.88. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bandwidth.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.22. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

BAND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bandwidth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, January 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on Bandwidth from $160.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Bandwidth from $102.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Bandwidth from $150.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bandwidth has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.07.

BAND stock opened at $26.17 on Monday. Bandwidth has a twelve month low of $26.13 and a twelve month high of $145.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $659.69 million, a PE ratio of -23.79 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.43.

In other Bandwidth news, Director Brian D. Bailey acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.43 per share, for a total transaction of $274,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daryl Raiford acquired 8,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.73 per share, with a total value of $249,988.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 21,135 shares of company stock valued at $616,629 and sold 2,107 shares valued at $133,239. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 772.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 179.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 270.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

