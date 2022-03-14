Zacks: Analysts Expect FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Will Announce Earnings of $2.96 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2022

Analysts expect FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $2.96 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.93. FactSet Research Systems reported earnings per share of $2.72 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full-year earnings of $12.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.26 to $12.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $13.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.24 to $13.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow FactSet Research Systems.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $424.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FDS. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Northcoast Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $434.00.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $407.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $420.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $426.47. FactSet Research Systems has a 1-year low of $304.07 and a 1-year high of $495.39. The company has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.69, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.12%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.02, for a total transaction of $1,055,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 58 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems (Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FactSet Research Systems (FDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS)

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.