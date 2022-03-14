Zacks: Analysts Expect FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Will Announce Earnings of $2.96 Per Share

Analysts expect FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $2.96 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.93. FactSet Research Systems reported earnings per share of $2.72 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full-year earnings of $12.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.26 to $12.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $13.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.24 to $13.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow FactSet Research Systems.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $424.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FDS. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Northcoast Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $434.00.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $407.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $420.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $426.47. FactSet Research Systems has a 1-year low of $304.07 and a 1-year high of $495.39. The company has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.69, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.12%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.02, for a total transaction of $1,055,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 58 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

