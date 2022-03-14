Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $145.58 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) will report $145.58 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Alteryx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $145.00 million to $146.46 million. Alteryx reported sales of $118.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alteryx will report full year sales of $716.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $715.00 million to $719.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $847.41 million, with estimates ranging from $781.91 million to $883.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Alteryx.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $173.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.36 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 33.51% and a negative return on equity of 29.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share.

AYX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Alteryx from $97.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $100.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alteryx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.14.

AYX opened at $61.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.82 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.88 and a 200 day moving average of $65.42. Alteryx has a fifty-two week low of $49.67 and a fifty-two week high of $90.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28.

In other Alteryx news, Director Timothy I. Maudlin sold 9,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $514,739.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Horing acquired 56,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.71 per share, for a total transaction of $3,165,943.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in Alteryx by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,399,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,776,000 after purchasing an additional 933,897 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Alteryx by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,778,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,040,000 after purchasing an additional 894,582 shares during the last quarter. Wishbone Management LP purchased a new stake in Alteryx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,610,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in Alteryx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,750,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alteryx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,545,000. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alteryx Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alteryx (AYX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.