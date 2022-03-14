Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) will post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Frontline’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. Frontline reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 125%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Frontline will report full-year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.73. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Frontline.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Frontline had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $213.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FRO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Frontline from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Frontline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.90.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Frontline by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 27,334 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Frontline by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,703 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Frontline by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,158 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Frontline by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,344 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Frontline by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 328,359 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. 20.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FRO opened at $8.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Frontline has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $10.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.60 and a beta of 0.07.

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

