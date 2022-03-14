Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.11 Billion

Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) will report $8.11 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for NVIDIA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.22 billion and the lowest is $8.01 billion. NVIDIA posted sales of $5.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NVIDIA will report full year sales of $34.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $32.24 billion to $36.53 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $39.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.25 billion to $41.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NVIDIA.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.17.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total value of $83,597.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 774,105 shares of company stock valued at $215,280,324 in the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA opened at $221.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $122.72 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The stock has a market cap of $552.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $247.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.16%.

NVIDIA Company Profile (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NVIDIA (NVDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.