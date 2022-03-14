Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) to Announce -$0.08 EPS

Analysts forecast that Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tilray’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.10). The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Tilray will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $0.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tilray.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 66.64%. The business had revenue of $155.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.57 million. Tilray’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Tilray from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Tilray from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tilray presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.12.

Shares of NASDAQ TLRY traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.88. The stock had a trading volume of 18,689,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,756,471. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.17 and a 200-day moving average of $9.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.37. Tilray has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $31.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Tilray during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Tilray by 157.6% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in Tilray by 48.6% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tilray by 802.1% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 12.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

