Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $139.27 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) will announce sales of $139.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Whole Earth Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $134.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $147.00 million. Whole Earth Brands reported sales of $75.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 84%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands will report full year sales of $500.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $495.78 million to $508.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $545.84 million, with estimates ranging from $540.13 million to $550.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Whole Earth Brands.

Get Whole Earth Brands alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FREE. Zacks Investment Research raised Whole Earth Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen assumed coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:FREE opened at $8.71 on Monday. Whole Earth Brands has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.13 million, a PE ratio of -48.39 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.46 and its 200-day moving average is $10.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,294,000 after purchasing an additional 215,446 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,759,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,641,000 after purchasing an additional 71,934 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,585,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,769,000 after purchasing an additional 35,212 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 141.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,702,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,662,000 after purchasing an additional 996,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,149,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,342,000 after purchasing an additional 36,104 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Whole Earth Brands (FREE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Whole Earth Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whole Earth Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.