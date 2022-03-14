Zacks: Brokerages Expect Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.96 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) will announce $20.96 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Asure Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.12 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $20.80 million. Asure Software reported sales of $16.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Asure Software will report full year sales of $75.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $75.70 million to $76.05 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $87.86 million, with estimates ranging from $87.80 million to $87.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Asure Software.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Asure Software in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Asure Software stock opened at $6.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.46 million, a PE ratio of 172.75 and a beta of 1.10. Asure Software has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $9.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASUR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Asure Software by 31.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Asure Software by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Asure Software by 99.6% during the third quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 11,939 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Asure Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Asure Software by 6.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

