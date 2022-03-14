Zacks: Brokerages Expect Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) to Announce $0.61 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) to announce $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.66. Campbell Soup reported earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $2.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Campbell Soup.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CPB. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Campbell Soup stock opened at $42.17 on Monday. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $39.76 and a 52 week high of $52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is 48.85%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPB. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 54.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 64.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 44.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

