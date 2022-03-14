Zacks: Brokerages Expect Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) to announce $0.83 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Victoria’s Secret’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.74. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret will report full-year earnings of $6.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.77 to $7.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.71 to $8.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Victoria’s Secret.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.20 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.27.

In other news, CEO Martin P. Waters sold 75,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total transaction of $3,495,565.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter valued at about $636,000. Kwmg LLC bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter valued at about $963,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,082,000. Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth about $617,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth about $1,061,000. 93.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VSCO opened at $46.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.01. Victoria’s Secret has a 52 week low of $40.90 and a 52 week high of $76.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.30.

About Victoria’s Secret (Get Rating)

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

