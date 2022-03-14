Zano (ZANO) 24 Hour Volume Tops $117,941.00

Zano (ZANO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 14th. Over the last seven days, Zano has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. Zano has a market cap of $10.29 million and approximately $117,941.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.93 or 0.00002350 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,505.46 or 0.99947525 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00067967 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $97.49 or 0.00246656 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00011436 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.12 or 0.00129333 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $101.69 or 0.00257277 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004115 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00033498 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Zano Profile

Zano (CRYPTO:ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 13,105,605 coins and its circulating supply is 11,076,105 coins. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zano’s official website is zano.org . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Buying and Selling Zano

