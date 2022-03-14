Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 115,800 shares, a decline of 31.6% from the February 13th total of 169,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.6 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZEAL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zealand Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zealand Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zealand Pharma A/S stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Zealand Pharma A/S were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZEAL opened at $11.47 on Monday. Zealand Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $36.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.13.

Zealand Pharma A/S is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, design and development of peptide based medicines. Its products include Soliqua and Lyxumia. The company was founded by Lars Hellerung Christiansen and Bjarne Due Larsen on October 19, 1998 and is headquartered in Soborg, Denmark.

