Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Trading Up 8%

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL – Get Rating)’s share price was up 8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.39 and last traded at $12.39. Approximately 72 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 9,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.47.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on ZEAL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zealand Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zealand Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.03 and its 200-day moving average is $24.13. The firm has a market cap of $540.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.29.
About Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL)
Zealand Pharma A/S is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, design and development of peptide based medicines. Its products include Soliqua and Lyxumia. The company was founded by Lars Hellerung Christiansen and Bjarne Due Larsen on October 19, 1998 and is headquartered in Soborg, Denmark.
