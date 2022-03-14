Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Trading Up 8%

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL – Get Rating)’s share price was up 8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.39 and last traded at $12.39. Approximately 72 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 9,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.47.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ZEAL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zealand Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zealand Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.03 and its 200-day moving average is $24.13. The firm has a market cap of $540.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.29.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zealand Pharma A/S stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL – Get Rating ) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Zealand Pharma A/S were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

About Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL)

Zealand Pharma A/S is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, design and development of peptide based medicines. Its products include Soliqua and Lyxumia. The company was founded by Lars Hellerung Christiansen and Bjarne Due Larsen on October 19, 1998 and is headquartered in Soborg, Denmark.

