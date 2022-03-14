Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $11,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZBRA. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 1,316.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 850.0% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. 84.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZBRA. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $549.14.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $386.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $471.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $534.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 1.63. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $380.91 and a 1 year high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 14.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 18.04 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

