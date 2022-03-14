Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $380.53

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $380.53 and last traded at $380.95, with a volume of 3060 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $386.07.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.14.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $471.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $534.24.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 14.88%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 18.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,302,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,155,927,000 after acquiring an additional 462,751 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,183,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,299,661,000 after purchasing an additional 53,557 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,306,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $777,402,000 after purchasing an additional 67,091 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,139,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $678,342,000 after purchasing an additional 39,547 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 111.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,123,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,552,000 after purchasing an additional 591,608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.