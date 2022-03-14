Zenith Energy (LON:ZEN) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Zenith Energy Ltd. (LON:ZEN – Get Rating) fell 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.98 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.98 ($0.01). 890,707 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 1,409,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.03 ($0.01).

The stock has a market cap of £18.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.87 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.96.

In other Zenith Energy news, insider Andrea Cattaneo acquired 39,029,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of £3,122,378.24 ($4,060,309.80).

Zenith Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops oil and natural gas in Italy, the Republic of the Congo, and internationally. It also produces and sells electricity and condensate. The company was formerly known as Canoel International Energy Ltd. and changed its name to Zenith Energy Ltd.

