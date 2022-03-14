Zero Trading 45.3% Higher Over Last Week (ZER)

Zero (ZER) traded up 45.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Zero has a market capitalization of $575,614.91 and approximately $21,552.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0515 or 0.00000132 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zero has traded 45.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.21 or 0.00378632 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00073911 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.78 or 0.00097160 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003478 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003995 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000411 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Zero Profile

ZER is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 11,176,000 coins. The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Buying and Selling Zero

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

